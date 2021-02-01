Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys 136 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000.

NYSEARCA:QLD traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.19. 158,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,037. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.05 and a 200 day moving average of $98.84. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $127.21.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

