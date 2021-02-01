MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Lowered to $22.50 at BMO Capital Markets

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $23.50 to $22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.68.

MAG opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.61 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,701,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777,838 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,627,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MAG Silver by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,835,000 after buying an additional 290,290 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

