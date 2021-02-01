MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.70

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 1921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

MAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.68.

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 39.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

