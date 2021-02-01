Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 16,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.38. 820,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,103,227. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.80.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

