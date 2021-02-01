Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LRGF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

