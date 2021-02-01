Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,940,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.70. The company had a trading volume of 291,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,566,400. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.10 and its 200-day moving average is $185.30. The company has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

