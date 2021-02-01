Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 50 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.63.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 10,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,158.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,668. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $267.20. The stock has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.