Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,205,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,473,000 after buying an additional 253,800 shares during the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,821,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.75.

NYSE:BABA traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,981,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.