MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) shot up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $30.29. 257,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 328,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.26.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.71 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.