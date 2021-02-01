Maker (MKR) Price Up 6.8% This Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Maker has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for $1,477.74 or 0.04394527 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $1.47 billion and $154.16 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00068286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.99 or 0.00871306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00049693 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00039908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019986 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00013334 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars.

