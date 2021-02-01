Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 79.7% from the December 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDOMF remained flat at $$24.55 during midday trading on Monday. Mandom has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

