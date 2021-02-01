Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Down 48.3% in January

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MNXXF remained flat at $$0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. 912,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,125. Manganese X Energy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include Houlton Woodstock Manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, New Brunswick; Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 34 claims totaling approximately 1,985 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province; and Lac Aux Bouleaux property consisting of 4 mineral claims totaling 738.12 hectares located in Mont-Laurier in southern QuÃ©bec.

