Manhattan Associates (MANH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $113.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.23. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $120.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.10 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.71.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

