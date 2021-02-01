Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$25.00

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore upped their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CSFB increased their price objective on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.09.

TSE:MFC opened at C$23.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 162.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.58. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$12.58 and a 52 week high of C$26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1326258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total value of C$294,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

