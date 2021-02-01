Mark A. Blinn Sells 4,703 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TXN traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,707,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,431. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,817,000 after purchasing an additional 57,367 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after purchasing an additional 175,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,537 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $279,217,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

