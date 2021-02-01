Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 70,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Infosys by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Infosys by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Infosys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 70,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Infosys by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 80,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,163. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.84.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.