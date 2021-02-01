Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,665 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.56. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $4,520,790.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,056.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

