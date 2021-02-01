Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 526.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.12 on Monday, hitting $167.81. 5,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,105. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.16. The company has a market capitalization of $154.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

