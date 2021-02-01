Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $3.84 Million in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 65,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 2.5% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,932.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 217,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.93. 3,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,963. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $58.40.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.