Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.76. 39,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,368. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

