Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded up $7.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $491.70. 3,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $508.68 and a 200 day moving average of $406.48. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $585.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.15.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

