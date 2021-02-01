Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott International by 106.5% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after purchasing an additional 465,520 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Marriott International by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 719,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,897,000 after purchasing an additional 275,755 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 43.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,753,000 after purchasing an additional 272,393 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $23,145,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.17. 3,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,168. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $150.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

