Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,915 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.87. 16,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.