Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes $919,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 480.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,340,000 after buying an additional 1,310,231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 496.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,734 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 147.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,134 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 223.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 857,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,360,000 after purchasing an additional 592,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 616,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,773,000 after purchasing an additional 228,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.55. 16,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average is $89.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.