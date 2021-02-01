Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.56. Match Group reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.15.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $139.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.91, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.42 and a 200 day moving average of $124.51.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,248.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $4,333,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,399,000 after acquiring an additional 340,279 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 810.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199,674 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at $757,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

