Match Group (MTCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Match Group to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Match Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $139.86 on Monday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $159.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.51. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.91, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.15.

In related news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

