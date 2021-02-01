Matinas BioPharma’s (MTNB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.63.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

MTNB stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 286.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 136.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 137,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.