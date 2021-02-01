Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) shares rose 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.24. Approximately 149,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 148,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

MATW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Matthews International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

