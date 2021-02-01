Maverick Chain Hits Market Cap of $361,780.70 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $361,780.70 and $4,050.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00047402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00141160 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00067184 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00264370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00067473 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038196 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

