Maxim Group Raises HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Price Target to $18.00

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) had its price objective hoisted by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HyreCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of HyreCar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HyreCar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.90.

HyreCar stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $174.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%. As a group, analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in HyreCar during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in HyreCar by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 55,176 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

