McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 912 Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 5,998.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of CZA stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.69. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,500. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $79.74.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.