McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.3% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 165,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 119,421 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $6,912,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,405,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $4,754,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 243,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 32,438 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.44. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,700. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $137.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.62.

