McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $239,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $44.39. 82,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,384. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $45.79.

