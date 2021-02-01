McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $857,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.8% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,821. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

