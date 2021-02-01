McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 25,241 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BGRN traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $56.34.

