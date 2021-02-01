McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,603 Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.72. 8,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,874. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $178.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.84.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

