McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,678 SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2,049.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000.

SPMD stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.80. 68,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,816. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $43.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26.

