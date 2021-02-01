McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $82,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 19.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Pool by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Pool stock traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $359.86. 17,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,174. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.84.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 3,799 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.09, for a total value of $1,405,971.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,195,895.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total value of $7,629,712.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,806,372.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,049 shares of company stock valued at $15,842,567 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

