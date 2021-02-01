McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.1% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after buying an additional 535,573 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,277.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,543,000 after buying an additional 257,117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after buying an additional 168,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,467,000 after buying an additional 138,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.53. 11,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.27 and its 200-day moving average is $189.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

