mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Update

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 124.4% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of mdf commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MECVF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000. mdf commerce has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

