Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Trading 5.2% Higher

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.81. 188,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 310,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Separately, CIBC assumed coverage on Mechel PAO in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 13.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 13.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 331.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the third quarter worth $31,000. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mechel PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

