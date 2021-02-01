Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ MDRR traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,400. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

