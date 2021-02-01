Medgold Resources Corp. (MED.V) (CVE:MED) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.11

Medgold Resources Corp. (MED.V) (CVE:MED) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 5686752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$12.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

About Medgold Resources Corp. (MED.V) (CVE:MED)

Medgold Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal properties in Europe. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Tlamino project comprising two contiguous licenses, such as Donje Tlamino and Surlica-Dukat covering an area of 192 square kilometers located in the far southeast of Serbia.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Medgold Resources Corp. (MED.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medgold Resources Corp. (MED.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.