Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson Sells 100,000 Shares

Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson sold 100,000 shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 832,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$137,280.

Douglas Reeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Douglas Reeson sold 100,000 shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00.

Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) stock opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$58.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91.

Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

