Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,027 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $41,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,291,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.07 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

