Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.6% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 883,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 226,137 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $77.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average is $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $89.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

