Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after purchasing an additional 324,274 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $29,933,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $661,761,000 after acquiring an additional 226,625 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,593,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,265,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTH traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.70. 584,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.68. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

