Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $134.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.25.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $661,761,000 after buying an additional 226,625 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,455,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 142.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 191,660 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.