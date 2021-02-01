Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 7.04% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTR traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $4.56. 12,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,754. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.05. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $7.84.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

