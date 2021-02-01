Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Meta Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meta Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. Analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In other news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 38,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $1,503,312.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,383,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,828 shares of company stock worth $3,945,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 800.0% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth $10,259,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 175,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

